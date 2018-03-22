On the Move: This Week’s Comings & Goings

Omni Hotels & Resorts has promoted Peter Strebel to president. In his tenure, Strebel served in positions for Omni including chief marketing officer and senior vice president of sales. In the president position, Strebel will align the company’s objectives and operational areas.

Here are more of this week’s notable hospitality comings and goings:

As senior vice president, global sourcing, design, and construction for Wyndham Hotel Group, Tad Wampfler will lead a transformation in how the organization approaches construction and brings that to its franchisees. Wampfler previously served as chief procurement officer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Mark Williams will manage the Chesapeake Hospitality portfolio of luxury and upper upscale hotels as regional vice president of operations. Williams started his Chesapeake Hospitality career in 2011 as general manager of the Hilton Philadelphia Airport. Before his promotion, Williams served as general manager of the Georgian Terrace Hotel.

Chris Ropko will provide and implement financial strategies as chief financial officer for McNeill Hotel Company. Ropko served as managing director of RobertDouglas, a hospitality investment platform, where his responsibilities included restructuring and raising debt and capital for specialty leisure properties.

Angelique Kelly-Lara has been promoted to vice president, global talent acquisition for Choice Hotels International. Kelly-Lara will develop new hiring strategies and implement them to support Choice’s talent acquisition division. Kelly-Lara joined Choice in 2014 and most recently served as senior director of human resources.

Two Roads Hospitality added Craig Waterman as vice president of openings and transitions, where he will oversee new and converting projects. Waterman was previously the transitions and acquisitions leader for Gemstone Resorts, and he has worked with luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Tifani Fox will work with the financial executive team as director of finance for Snow King Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Jackson, WY. Prior to her new position, Fox served as senior assistant director of finance and accounting for the Westin Savannah Harbor Gold Resort and Spa.

After being a member of the Choice Hotels International team since 2005, Ralph Thiergart will oversee WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites, and Suburban Extended Stay as vice president and general manager of extended stay brands. Thiergart previously led Choice’s franchise operations as vice president of franchise services.

As general manager of Park South Hotel, a Joie de Vivre property in New York, Justin Kellerman will oversee daily operations for the hotel and culinary destination. Before Park South Hotel, Kellerman served as general manager of the Smyth hotel and held management positions in various hospitality companies.

With over 17 years of hospitality leadership, Amit Patel will oversee rooms and operations for the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa as director of rooms. Patel began his career as restaurant manager of the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco, and he most recently served as director of food, beverage, and events of Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa.

Anne Frye, regional director of sales and marketing at Stonebridge Companies, has been selected to join the board of directors of the Cherry Creek Chamber of Commerce, which works to connect local business leaders and provide service to the local community. Frye joins a Board comprised of a diverse group that represents both small and larger businesses in the community.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Southwest Florida has named David Tyler as director of sales and marketing. In his new position, he will oversee the sales department and marketing programs for the AAA Four-Diamond resort. Tyler previously served as director of sales and business development for Rumbling Bald Resort at Lake Lure in Asheville, N.C.

The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa appointed Victoria Edwards to director of catering. Edwards brings over a decade of experience within luxury hotel and resort catering sales and group sales departments to her new role. Edwards previously held leadership roles at The Biltmore Hotel, Royal Palm South Beach, and the Carver Hotel Group, among others.

JW Marriott Nashville filled its executive team with seven directors to help the hotel prosper and grow: Silvia San Martin is director of sales and marketing; Michael Klein is director of food and beverage; Susie McDaniel is director of people and culture; Lindsay Staniszewski is director of marketing; Ross Bruce is director of revenue management; Michael Edwards is director of finance; and Steve Vaughn is director of engineering.

The Blackburn Inn, a boutique hotel slated to open late spring 2018 in the historic Downtown Staunton neighborhood, appointed two new members to its property team—John Maly as general manager and Blake Fisk as director of sales. The pair will lead the opening of the newly renovated, 49-room luxury boutique hotel and ensure the continued success of the property, overall.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts made three leadership and management appointments: Don Dennis has been named the new vice president of operations for the West Coast-based in San Diego, Calif., Jason Molls has been named the new vice president of rooms based in Seattle, Wash., and Kelly Commerford moves into a new position as the regional director of marketing for the West Coast and is also based in San Diego, Calif. The three hospitality veterans are longtime members of the Noble House team.