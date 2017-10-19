On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Dream Hotel Group has appointed Abid Butt as chief executive officer for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions. Butt is responsible for the continued growth and global expansion efforts of Dream Hotels. He comes to the position with more than 30 years of global experience in the hospitality industry.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels has announced the appointment of Janet Fioriti as vice president of operations. In this role, Fioriti will provide strategic leadership and direction for the company’s entire portfolio.

Randy Thompson has been announced general manager of Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch. Thompson joins the property from Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina in Cambridge, Md., with more than 34 years of experience in Hyatt Corporation. This is his fifth property working as a general manager.

Marlene Poynder will serve as general manager for Conrad New York. In her new role, Poynder will oversee the day-to-day operations of the all-suite luxury hotel.

The Sheraton Dallas Hotel welcomes Emilio Gomez as director of sales and marketing. Gomez joins the Sheraton Dallas with more than 15 years of hotel sales and marketing experience, and has served various positions under Marriott International. Gomez will be responsible for a team of 45 people involved in all aspects of sales, marketing, and event management.

Anthony Endy will unite local sensibilities with elevated culinary approaches as New executive chef for Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in California. Endy joins Alisal from Paul Martin’s American Grill brand, where he was signed as chef partner and manager of culinary development. Endy proposes a wide range of new menu selections that he will cook using locally sources Santa Ynez Valley ingredients.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts appoints a new general manager, Flor van der Vaart. Van der Vaart will lead the team to an opening of the brand’s Caribbean property, and island’s first luxury beach resort. Kitts has also announced the opening of three new signature restaurants; The Great House, The Fisherman’s Village, and The Stone Barn.

KEYPR, a company that provides a cloud-based technology platform for the hospitality industry, has appointed Philippe Dias as the new chief technology officer. Dias will oversee KEYPR’s platform and technology strategy to deliver innovative products and services.

Mark Burkhalter has been appointed as the new director of food and beverage at The Westin Nashville. Burkhalter was most recently held the same position for the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. In his new role, Burkhalter will spearhead a new direction for The Westin Nashville’s food and beverage program.

DoubleTree by Hilton Syracuse has announced that Kevin Connolly has been promoted to director of sales and marketing. In this role, Connelly will work closely with finance, sales, and revenue management teams, and will be responsible for implementing procedures and strategies that support the hotel’s guest relations and profitability goals.

Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine has named Enrique Valero the managing director of the historic property in Spain’s Duero wine-growing region. Mr. Valero has served as the CEO of Abadía Retuerta Winery since 2009. In his additional role he assumes complete responsibility for both 12th-century abbey hotel and the estate’s award-winning winery.

Craig Kanarick will serve as the new CEO of New York Cruise Lines Inc. Kanarick will be responsible for managing the overall business of New York Cruise Lines, which operates over nine landings in New York City.