VANCOUVER, B.C.—ONE Lodging Management Inc. unveiled Baymont Inn & Suites Wellington, Kan., one of 44 Oak Tree Inn hotels undergoing conversion to three of Wyndham Hotel Group’s brands as part of an agreement announced last month.

“Over the past month and a half, we’ve transitioned three or four hotels each day to a Baymont Inn & Suites, a Travelodge, or a Super 8 brand,” says Robert Pratt, president of ONE Lodging Management. “It’s all about appealing to a wider audience and Wyndham’s brand recognition, reach in the economy lodging segment, and their award-winning loyalty program will ensure our hotels stay competitive in their markets.”

Attendees for the milestone event comprised Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive team including president and CEO Geoff Ballotti as well as leadership from the company’s development team and Baymont Inn & Suites, Travelodge, and Super 8 brands. Kevin Brickner, vice president of development and Wyndham’s lead on establishing the unprecedented agreement, congratulated the team on the 44 successful conversions. ONE Lodging Management’s executive team, ownership group, and Ian McAuley, president of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP, were also present for the celebratory unveiling.

In total, ONE Lodging Management has converted 28 hotels to Travelodge, 15 hotels to the Baymont Inn & Suites brand, and two hotels to Super 8 properties. One Days Inn property remaining with its existing Wyndham brand. Following the transition, ONE Lodging Management will operate 47 hotels licensed under a Wyndham brand.

“The ONE Lodging team has over 30 years of experience operating all segments of hotels across the United States and in Canada; we are confident that they are the perfect partners as we continue expanding our iconic brands with 44 new hotels to the Wyndham portfolio by year end in the places everyday travelers want to be,” said Chip Ohlsson, Wyndham’s executive vice president and chief development officer.