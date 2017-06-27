Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel To Open in 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO–Loews Hotels & Co and KC Hotel Developers LLC announce a partnership to build the new Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel. Loews Hotels is a joint equity partner in this venture, which will begin construction later this year for a grand opening in early 2020.

The hotel will include 800 guestrooms, a lobby bar, signature restaurant, three meal restaurant, indoor lap pool, and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space connecting directly to the Kansas City Convention Center through a new connector bridge. The hotel is also in walking distance to key attractions and other destination landmarks like the Kansas City Power & Light District, Sprint Center, KC Streetcar, and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

“At Loews we carefully and deliberately choose which markets to enter and we are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to add to our Midwest footprint with the new Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Kansas City is a vibrant destination and we look forward to investing in and becoming an active part of the community.”

“We are excited to have Loews Hotels as our partner in every aspect of the KC Convention Hotel project,” said Mike Burke, principal at KC Hotel Developers LLC. “With their substantial equity investment and their management expertise, we have a complete alignment of interests in making sure the hotel is financed, built and operated successfully. Loews is known for expertly operating large group hotels with 4-star-plus quality that are tailored to the individual markets, for creating a great work environment for their employees and for being very involved in the communities where they operate. We have been impressed by the commitment of Loews’ senior management to Kansas City and to this partnership.”

Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel is expected to create approximately 2,000 new jobs for Kansas City, including 1,400 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs.