ISHC Adds 24 Hospitality Consultants to its 2017 Membership Class

The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), a source for global hospitality expertise, welcomed 24 hospitality consultants qualified by their expertise and reputation as part of its 2017 membership class. Membership in ISHC is by invitation only, and members are viewed as leaders in their respective areas of expertise. Candidates for membership undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that all ISHC members have a reputation of integrity and are qualified by their experience, training, and knowledge to develop and express sound judgment on industry issues.

ISHC is composed of, individuals, not organizations, corporations, or groups. To be eligible for membership, an individual must be an owner, officer, partner, or principal of his or her own company, or the equivalent thereof, and be qualified by his or her years experience consulting.

Among the new members is Stacy Silver, president of Silver Hospitality Group, LLC, who has had over 20 years creating successful brand strategic direction and launches, key partner relationships, marketing collateral, and events such as roundtables, specialty corporate conference as well as focus groups for the hospitality industry. “Being chosen as part of the class of 2017 is a true honor,” said Silver. “I look forward to joining my esteemed colleagues in being able to contribute to the organization in a positive way. Through the history of my career, being in this society has always been a goal of mine, and I am excited to have it realized this year.”

Andrea Belfanti, executive director of ISHC, commented, “ISHC is honored to have Stacy Silver join as a member of the Society. We feel she fulfills our 30-year tradition of the best-of-the-best consultants in the hospitality industry and looks forward to her contributions.”

ISHC welcomed the following new members as part of its 2017 membership class:

Roger Allen, Resources for Leisure Assets

Amanda Chivers (Associate), Crown Hospitality Consulting

Aurora Dawn Reinke, Astrapto LLC

Scott Dyde, Sala Design Group

Jorge Garcia, GarciaStrombergGS4studios

Rick Garlick, JD Power

Leora Halpern Lanz, LHL Communications & Boston University

Christopher Henry, Majestic Hospitality Group

Ben Hirasawa, Clyde & Co Clasis Pte Ltd

Joanne Jia, Christie & Co

Peter Joehnk, JOI-Design

David Larone, CBRE Limited, CBRE Hotels

John McCarthy, Leisure Partners

Karen McSteen, brandMatters, LLC

Hayden Pace, Stokes Wagner, ALC

Tony Ryan, JLL Hotel & Hospitality

Margaret Shutze, WilsonRed

Stacy Silver, Silver Hospitality Group, LLC

Kenneth Taylor, MarkeTeam Inc

Sinisa Topalovic, Horwath HTL Southeast Europe

Jacquel Tucker (Associate), Global Hospitality Expert Solutions LLC

Mark VanStekelenburg, CBRE

Bruno Walter, PRATTO Consulting GmbH

Mary Winslow (Associate), Luckie & Co

At its core, ISHC’s mission is to contribute to the advancement of its members and the hospitality industry, cultivating a collegial environment for networking, professional development, and knowledge exchange, while fostering credibility and integrity. The value ISHC provides to its members is the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with industry experts specializing in all disciplines of hospitality, in all parts of the world through collaboration, knowledge, and idea exchange. ISHC members are bound by the Society’s By-Laws and required to adhere to the Code of Professional Conduct.