IBC Hospitality Technologies Integrates with Amazon and PayPal

PHOENIX–IBC Hospitality Technologies has completed integration between IBC’s proprietary software and mobile payment providers Amazon Pay and PayPal.

IBC, an OBASA Hospitality company, is a lodging B2B and B2C hospitality software and services providers globally. Its technology platform includes central-reservations system, booking engine, online revenue generation, patent-pending guest loyalty program, marketing services, a preferred partner network, and more.

“Recent integration to Amazon Pay and PayPal is giving travelers more choices in mobile payment methods. Through these programs and many more, IBC is continuing to drive value to its members,” said Pamela Barnhill, IBC founder and COO.

IBC also recently announced that it has been selected by MasterKey Alliance as the technology to power its association’s online B2B online marketplace. MasterKey will use IBC Hospitality Technologies to power its coalition of independently-owned and operated corporate housing, vacation rentals, serviced apartments, and independent hotels.