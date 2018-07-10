Washington, D.C.—Frederic Malek, founder and CEO of Hospitality Benefits, contributed $7,500 to the American Hotel & Lodging Education Foundation’s (AHLEF) Annual Giving Campaign.

A hospitality health insurance marketplace and brokerage, Hospitality Benefits offers strategic consulting for hotel health care and employee well-being. As an allied member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), Malek continues to be a strong advocate for the industry, using the formation of the Hospitality Benefits Healthcare Consortium and Brokerage firm to enter into a partnership with AHLA as of March last year. “I am profoundly grateful to give back to the hospitality industry which has provided so much for myself and family,” said Malek. “We have long supported the industry and it is a sincere privilege to provide educational opportunities and training for future hospitality leaders who might not get a chance to prove themselves without it.”

“When industry veterans give back it is a testament to how beneficial and rewarding a career in the hospitality industry can be,” said AHLEF President Rosanna Maietta. “We look forward to a productive partnership with Fred and Hospitality Benefits. Partnerships like these allow hospitality students and future leaders to find their own success in the industry and understand why our industry provides an incredible path to a lifelong career.”

The Annual Giving Campaign is AHLEF’s yearly fundraising initiative supported solely by the hospitality sector. The program generates funds for AHLEF’s core programs that provide hospitality management students with academic scholarships, offer grants for pertinent industry research, and promote hospitality as a career of choice. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised through the campaigns, and the Foundation has budgeted $1.3 million for disbursement in scholarships alone this year.