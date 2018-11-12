Hard Rock Launches a Select-Service Brand: Reverb by Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock International is entering the select-service hotel category with a new brand: Reverb by Hard Rock. The new collection of music-centric hotels will be designed as contemporary hubs where modern music lovers can connect and create, with technology woven throughout its core DNA. In February 2020, Reverb will enter the Atlanta market with its first property, which will be adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Reverb by Hard Rock will spotlight the guest in a whole new way and create a place for those who eat, sleep, and breathe music to unite and collaborate,” says Todd Hricko, senior vice president of global hotel business development for Hard Rock Hotels. “Atlanta is the perfect location for our first Reverb, as it is rich in music history, spanning from the greats like Ray Charles and the Black Crowes to current popular artists like Ludacris, Usher, Ciara, and John Mayer.”

The new property will be developed and managed in tandem with Atlanta-based companies Bolton Atlanta, LP and Hotel Equities (HE). Located in the growing neighborhood of Castleberry Hills, in downtown Atlanta, the upcoming hotel is positioned to become a key hub in the neighborhood, enabling guests to sample the local culture, restaurants, and bars, or experience the city’s hottest concerts, shows, and sporting events—all within walking distance of the stadium.

Advertisement

“We’re proud to announce our collaboration with Hard Rock International in launching the inaugural Reverb by Hard Rock,” says Frank Chen, chief operating officer of Bolton Atlanta, LP. “The area’s energetic atmosphere and history of embracing artistic endeavors aligns well with the Reverb by Hard Rock hotel product.”

The Atlanta hotel will have nearly 200 rooms and its amenities and public spaces will be designed for tuning in to what’s going on. All standard king and double queen rooms will have stylish and comfortable furnishings, technology, fan-inspired artwork, and signature showers. Travelers can also experience the Roadie Room, which includes six queen bunk beds and plenty of space for traveling friends or groups.

The communal spaces will provide a place to socialize, like Constant Grind Coffee and Bar serving French press or pour-over coffee in the morning and a curated selection of wines and spirits at night. Guests can also check out the panoramic views from the hotel’s rooftop bar on the way to explore the city or enjoy a nightcap after sightseeing. The property will also have live musical performances, a large co-working space, and a multi-functional work-out space.

“Atlanta is thrilled to debut Hard Rock’s first Reverb property, adding to the hotel inventory for guests visiting the city,” says William Pate, president and CEO of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Reverb by Hard Rock will enhance our walkable convention and entertainment district with new accommodations near restaurants, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia World Congress Center, and Downtown attractions.”

Other parties involved in the development are Batson-Cook (general contractor), Gensler Group (architect), and Horwath HTL (consultant).