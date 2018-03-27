DUNEDIN, Fla.–Tampa-based Mainsail Lodging & Development has announced a target opening date of September 2018 for the new Fenway Hotel. A member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the boutique historic hotel is located at 453 Edgewater Drive, just steps from downtown Dunedin.

Originally opened in 1927, the Fenway Hotel is an icon of the jazz age, playing host to notable explorers, artists, politicians, musicians, and living legends in its time as an operating hotel. Considered to be among the most historically valuable structures in Dunedin, the hotel was also home to the first radio station in Pinellas County, which began broadcasting from the roof of the Fenway in 1925.

“The unique history of Fenway Hotel and the community of Dunedin inspired our vision for the property,” Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development, says. “The new Fenway will bring together touches of the past in a modern setting, giving new life to the hotel and restoring a piece of the destination’s charming, offbeat character.”

The hotel will have 83 guestrooms and suites, a resort-style pool, an expansive front lawn for special events, and a combined 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the Caladesi Ballroom with water views. The property will also have onsite F&B options like HEW Parlor & Chophouse, with extensive private dining options and an open kitchen bar, and Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar overlooking Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands. Plans include activating the outlets and public areas with live entertainment as a nod to the hotel’s musical past.

Fenway Hotel is on the route of the Jolly Trolley, which connects guests to Clearwater Beach, Tarpon Springs, and locations in between.