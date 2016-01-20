Commercial Landlords Using Airbnb to Run Unregulated Hotels

The American Hotel & Lodging Association released a new study today that reveals a growing number of commercial landlords are using Airbnb to run unregulated hotels in major cities. The study, which was conducted by researchers at Penn State University’s School of Hospitality Management, shows that nearly 30 percent of Airbnb’s revenue in 12 major U.S. markets comes from full-time operators, who have rentals available 360 days a year. The number of hosts renting out multiple properties on Airbnb is also rapidly growing, driving an increasingly large share of revenue. To view the full study, click here.
