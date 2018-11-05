Choice’s Quality Inn Brand Opens 1,600th U.S. Hotel

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The Quality Inn brand, one of the largest in the midscale segment and part of Choice Hotels International’s portfolio, has reached a milestone with the opening of its 1,600th U.S. hotel in Bellevue, Wash.

Choice Hotels traces its history to 1939 when the nation’s first hotel chain, Quality Courts, was founded. Two years later, the Quality brand established a common set of requirements and operating practices, several of which are now modern-day standards. In 1972, Quality Courts was renamed and rebranded to Quality Inn to reflect its growing global presence. In the last five years alone, the Quality brand has added 448 units, becoming one of Choice’s largest brands.

The newest Quality Inn is located in Seattle’s Bellevue borough, which consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live and launch a business. In addition to providing visitors with access to the nearby corporate headquarters of Microsoft, Nintendo, and T-Mobile, the Quality Inn Bellevue is within driving distance to downtown Seattle and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The hotel offers amenities including complimentary hot, fresh breakfast, free WiFi, attentive staff, and access to the Choice Privileges loyalty program.

The Quality Inn Bellevue property is owned by Andy Cho of S1 Hospitality Management, LLC. Cho, who has more than 15 years of industry experience, began his career as a hotelier through his family’s business, and has grown from working at the front desk to owning and managing a hotel portfolio that includes several Choice-branded hotels, such as the Quality Inn & Suites Pacific–Auburn property.

“The opening of the 1,600th Quality Inn hotel is an important milestone for Choice Hotels, and the S1 Hospitality team is truly proud to be a part of the brand’s historic moment,” said Andy Cho, president, S1 Hospitality Management, LLC. “We opened our first Quality hotel nearly a decade ago and, in the years since, Choice has proven to be an incredible teammate and resource. The Quality Inn Bellevue will build on the brand’s tremendous reputation and provide guests with all of the midscale amenities they are looking for when they travel.”