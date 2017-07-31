AccorHotels Brings Economy Brand ‘ibis Styles’ to the U.S.

NEW YORK—AccorHotels ‘ibis Styles’ economy brand has made its debut in the United States with the opening of ibis Styles New York LaGuardia Airport. The opening is part of the global hospitality group’s continued expansion of its economy hotel brands worldwide. The U.S. flagship property is located on the site of the former LaGuardia Airport Hotel in a property that has undergone a major renovation. The ibis Styles brand caters to both leisure and business travelers seeking a satisfying, comfortable, and distinctive guest experience that plays off the hotel’s local culture.

“As the AccorHotels portfolio grows in North America, I am very proud to announce the first ibis Styles hotel in the United States,” said Kevin Frid, COO of AccorHotels in North and Central America. “ibis Styles has already seen much success in Europe and South America, and we anticipate the brand to be a standout in New York as well.”

Located just across Grand Central Parkway from LaGuardia Airport, the 93-room hotel is inspired by the New York City Subway, with in-wall lobby seating, throw pillows, and artwork the take cues from the colorful emblems, stations, and route maps found throughout underground transit. Guestrooms are inspired by different subway lines—green, yellow, red, and blue—with furniture suited to contemporary lifestyles, including 26-inch HD LED televisions, desk areas, walls decorated with subway maps, and the brand’s proprietary bedding concept, which includes a fluffy topper, white duvet, and microfiber pillows. Authentic street-inspired snacks served are available at the hotel’s Metrocard Lounge. The hotel also offers NYC Subway card packages.

The hotel caters to both business and leisure travelers with high-speed internet and a location close to the airport and transit to Manhattan. The hotel also caters to families with complimentary breakfast to children and by providing complimentary baby-care items such as high chairs, bottle warmers, and folding cribs upon request.

The ibis Styles brand, which is part of AccorHotels’ ibis brand family, has 369 mid-size hotels across 36 countries, with plans to open seven new ibis hotels in the Americas, specifically Mexico, in 2017 and 2018.