Wyndham to Open Dolce Hotel and Winery in Texas Hill Country

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of a new-construction Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The new hotel is owned by the Baxter Family, founders of Fiesta Winery, and will be managed by Wyndham’s management arm. The new-construction hotel, expected to break ground in early 2020, will be situated on 70 acres adjacent to a Fiesta Winery and will offer 150 rooms with approximately 9,000 square feet of event space, including a tasting room.

“With millions of visitors each year, Texas Hill Country—with a vibrant culture influenced by its German roots celebrating dining, live music, art, and historic museums, shopping, and its scenic wineries—has become one of the fastest-growing U.S. vacations spots for travelers,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “It’s the perfect destination for Dolce Hotels & Resorts by Wyndham as we continue to expand the brand to top travel spots for groups, special events, meetings, and vacationers looking for curated experiences in inspiring surroundings around the world.”

An hour’s drive from both Austin and San Antonio, the new destination hotel and winery will be set in Fredericksburg, in the heart of Texas wine country, near restaurants, retail shops, and scenic lakefront landscapes. Fredericksburg, originally settled by German immigrants in the 1840s, retains much of its German architecture, culture, and tradition alongside modern upscale dining and shopping as well as a burgeoning art scene and growing wine industry.

Dolce by Wyndham is designed to inspire creativity, with state-of-the-art meeting spaces, artisan cuisine, and dynamic activities. The brand is enhancing its portfolio for groups and meetings around the world with new hotels in Hanoi, Vietnam; Versailles, France; Akti, Greece; and Copenhagen and Arhaus, Denmark. Earlier this year, Dolce hotels around the world debuted a new signature amenity: Due by Dolce handcrafted biscotti, a recipe created by one of the brand’s chefs.

Fiesta Winery was first created on Baxter Ranch, land that has been passed down through the Baxter family for more than six generations, along the Colorado River. Today, Fiesta Winery continues to expand its production of handcrafted wine within the Texas Hill Country region.

