WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—WoodSpring Suites continued its nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Located an hour south of Los Angles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room hotel marks the newest addition to Choice‘s lineup of extended stay properties across California, joining the inaugural Everhome Suites Corona, as well as the largest MainStay Suites hotel, which recently opened in the greater Los Angeles area.

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer Gold Coast Premier Properties attended a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the development milestone.

Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay, Choice Hotels, said, “Gold Coast has been an essential part of Choice’s extended stay success story from the very start, helping to take the WoodSpring Suites brand to new heights and new markets over the past three years. We could not be prouder to embark on yet another growth chapter with franchisees who share our vision for the brand and commitment to suit guests’ needs and lifestyles with comfortable and affordable accommodations.”

The new WoodSpring Suites Corona is near area employers including 3M, Kaiser Permanente, Keller Williams, Merrick Engineering, Monster Beverage, and US Foods. Like all WoodSpring Suites hotels, the property is also built for the needs of extended-stay travelers and will offer:

Three suite layouts, which are smoke-free, pet-friendly, and equipped with an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop.

Expanded lobby with a coffee station.

Free WiFi and guest parking.

24-hour fitness center.

Guest laundry room.

“Developers are realizing now is the time to invest in extended stay, and from real estate support and brand prototype design to ongoing operational guidance, Choice Hotels delivers value and performance guests and owners can count on,” said Raul Garcia, CEO of Gold Coast Premier Properties. “The WoodSpring team has been an incredible collaborator as we’ve rapidly scaled our extended stay portfolio over the past few years, and we look forward to bringing the brand’s affordable, smartly-designed accommodations to Southern California and beyond.”

The WoodSpring Suites Corona is one of several WoodSpring properties developed by Gold Coast Premier Properties. In addition to nine hotels open in Florida and South Carolina, the Florida-based development firm has three WoodSpring Suites under construction and agreements to bring four additional hotels to market in California, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Rhode Island. Underscoring its ongoing westward expansion efforts, Choice Hotels also finalized an agreement earlier this year with ServiceStar Capital to build more than 50 WoodSpring Suites and nearly two dozen Everhome Suites hotels in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, and released plans in August to develop six additional MainStay Suites throughout California.

“Demand for extended-stay has never been higher—and with Choice’s newly refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites in economy extended stay to MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in the midscale arena, there is no shortage of opportunity in this highly-desired segment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels.