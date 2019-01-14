Woodbine and IMG Academy Complete The Legacy Hotel

Bradenton, Fla.—The Legacy Hotel, a boutique property developed by Woodbine Development Corporation (Woodbine) for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is now open. Located outside of IMG’s nearly 600-acre campus, the new five-story, 150-room hotel is serving guests and clients of the training facility, including visiting teams, coaches, student-athletes, staff, and parents. The general contractor for the project was Tandem Construction, with architecture by 5G Studio of Dallas; interior design by Edge ID of Salt Lake City; and landscape design by SWA.

“Woodbine has a strong culture of sports that influences our approach to projects, so we were thrilled to work on The Legacy Hotel,” said King Scovell, managing partner and chief development officer of Woodbine, which was introduced to the project by Pat Cowell, a longtime associate and friend of Woodbine and IMG. “We are confident this new property will play well with international visitors and the local community who come to take advantage of the academy’s world-class training opportunities. We also know it’ll be a great asset for residents and travelers looking for an upscale destination for meetings, weddings, and more.”

IMG Academy Managing Director Chip McCarthy added, “The opening of The Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy is the realization of a long-held vision for our campus. This hotel provides luxurious and comfortable accommodations for our athletes, students, and their families as well as visitors to the Bradenton community. We look forward to welcoming visitors and hosting events for years to come.”

The Legacy Hotel’s architecture compliments the existing modern structures on the IMG Academy campus. It showcases a mix of patterns, hues, varied reflectivity, and geometric elements that create a sense of motion. The hotel gives a nod to the dynamic and specific nature of athletic movement through the placement, orientation, specifications, and shading of the building’s glazing. The overall design serves to optimize energy efficiency by maximizing interior lighting while minimizing direct solar heat.

The interior spaces showcase rich materials, patterns, and textures: tile, quartz, and wood finishes with metallic accents and pops of color throughout; vinyl wallcoverings and varied flooring surfaces; leather, wood, and upholstered furnishings; and design-driven artwork and lighting.

The amenity lineup at The Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy includes the ICON Eatery and Bar, a three-meal restaurant, an elevated lobby lounge and bar, and a massage and fitness facility. The hotel also offers 5,060 square feet of flexible meeting space for seminars, specialized training, and other functions. Alfresco amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor event lawn, and breakout spaces. The hotel also offers travelers access to Gulf Coast beaches, shopping, and local attractions.