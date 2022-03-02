PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas was selected to manage the Kimpton Overland Airport Hotel. The 214-room, full-service property has 7,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant, and a rooftop bar overlooking the Porsche Driving Experience and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“After an extensive search and interview process, an operator candidate stood out among the final group of premier Hospitality Operators ACRON considered,” said Greg Wilson, CEO, ACRON (USA). “We are pleased to have TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas as our new Management Company for the Kimpton Overland. We look forward to the direction and resulting success we are confident will take place as a result of our mutual collaboration.”

The Kimpton Overland is a modern full-service hotel located adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the North American headquarters of Porsche. Developed in conjunction with Porsche’s Atlanta corporate campus and Driver Experience Center, the hotel enjoys not only the same design aesthetic as the car company’s headquarters but also a formal business relationship.

Advertisement

“The Kimpton Overland Airport Hotel is an exceptional asset with built-in demand drivers including excellent proximity to the world’s busiest airport,” said Robert Leven, chief investment officer of TPG Hotels, Resorts, & Marinas. “We see tremendous revenue growth opportunity for this asset as business and leisure travel begin to stabilize. The addition of this property to our third-party managed assets is part of our strategy to seek additional growth opportunities throughout the United States.”

ACRON CEO AG Peter Bender said, “Especially after the recent acquisition of Marshall Hotels & Resorts by TPG, we are convinced we can further expand the successful cooperation with the Porsche Experience Center and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant Group to offer an unforgettable guest experience and to meet the high standards of all partners involved. ACRON is very much looking forward to working with TPG and to continue the success story of the Kimpton Overland Hotel.”

Originally opened in 2017 and converted to a Kimpton in 2019 following a $1.25 million renovation, the hotel features 214 guestrooms, inclusive of 28 suites, more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and two restaurants including the Rooftop at the Overland, which occupies the Kimpton’s eighth-floor, and has views overlooking Porsche’s 1.6-mile Driver Development Track and the takeoffs and landings on ATL’s nearby runways.