Three F&B Must-Haves in Hotel Lobby Stores

Hoteliers across the country have adjusted their menus in on-property restaurants and cafes to cater to the demands of today’s traveler’s for unique F&B options while they’re on the run. But this trend isn’t exclusive to on-site dining outlets—it also extends to lobby stores, particularly when guests are looking for quick bites to keep their hunger at bay and their thirst quenched.

Easily accessible lobby retail stores should be a guest’s first choice for snacks—not the convenience store down the street. Hoteliers must be mindful of the food and beverage selection in these on-site retail spaces. Adding the right variety of items makes all the difference in guest satisfaction and increased profits for the hotel.