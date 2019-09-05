This Week’s Comings & Goings

Alejandro Reynal was named chief executive officer for Apple Leisure Group (ALG). In this position, Reynal will help expand ALG’s portfolio and its subsidiary companies. Reynal is succeeding Alex Zozaya, previous chief executive officer, who is transitioning to executive chairman and leading ALG’s Board of Directors.

Here’s a look at some other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Hilton is welcoming Feisal Jaffer as global head of LXR Hotels & Resorts; he will lead the luxury collection brand of independent hotels. Before Hilton, Jaffer brought in new investments and found hotel management opportunities for Capella Hotel Group, where he was vice president of business development.

Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration (BU SHA) has named Leora Halpern Lanz, ISHC, as Program Chair of the School’s Master of Management in Hospitality (MMH). Halpern Lanz, who has for the last four years also served as marketing lecturer will oversee the recruitment of students, offerings of programs and concentrations, and industry outreach, among other MMH responsibilities. Additionally, she is the Coordinating Chair of the School of Hospitality’s Leadership Summit.

Mindi Marshall is dual general manager for White Lodging’s Aloft and Element Austin Downtown in the heart of Austin, Tex. This is a promotion for Marshall, who served as assistant general manager of the two properties since August 2018. Marshall was with Winegardner & Hammons before joining White Lodging.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown Convention Center has named Scott Ward general manager. He will oversee all rooms and public spaces operations. Ward previously served as general manager for the Doubletree by Hilton New Orleans, where he helped the property through a full renovation.

Shawn Jervis has been named general manager of YOTEL on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Jervis’s responsibilities include transitioning the brand from the Liaison Capitol Hill to YOTEL. Throughout his career, Jervis has managed multiple properties including the Barnsley Resort in Atlanta, Ga., and the Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, Calif.

Michael McDonald is director of spa for The St. Regis Aspen Resort, where he will manage operations, programming, and events for the on-property Remède Spa. McDonald will also help the property expand its health and wellness programming. Before The St. Regis brand, McDonald was spa director for Aspen’s Hotel Jerome.

Southern Aluminum – a table manufacturer for the hospitality industry – has named two new executives as it continues to grow. Dave Merwitz is chief operating officer, and before Southern Aluminum, he was vice president of operations for Confluence Outdoors. And John Menghini is executive vice president of sales and marketing; he was previously vice president of hospitality national accounts for Towne Park.