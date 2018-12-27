Bruce Seigel is joining the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Resort Committee. Seigel is the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, and he will be using his managerial and operational knowledge, as well as his 18 years of hospitality experience, to serve the committee.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Amanda Fox has been named head of marketing for Magnuson Worldwide. Based in London, she will be responsible for consumer and business marketing campaigns for the global hotel chain. Fox will also be developing strategies to create consistent customer experiences.

The Norfolk Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitNorfolk) board of directors is welcoming Kurt Krause as president and CEO. Krause most recently was a managing director, and helped open the Hilton Norfolk The Main, Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront, The Cavalier Virginia Beach, and the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, a Gemstone Collection hotel in Vero Beach, Fla., has announced Shaun Griffin controller for the BENCHMARK property. Griffin has five years of experience in service management, working for Merrimack Health Care Group and Edgewood Life Care Services.

Justin Gentry is the new general manager of Kimpton Solamar Hotel in San Diego. He will be responsible for leading day-to-day hotel operations, focusing on guest relations and employee engagement, and developing business growth and branding strategies. Gentry served as the hotel’s assistant general manager for the past five years.

Benchmark has named Luke Creagan executive chef for World of Whirlpool, in Chicago. Creagan was previously executive chef for Bistro Campagne of Chicago, where he continued the legacy built by legendary chef/owner Michael Altenberg. Prior to this, he served as executive chef at Pops for Champagne and The Watershed, both of Chicago.