This Week’s Comings & Goings

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Christina Pedersen as vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Pedersen will oversee strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth and elevate the guest experience.

McNeill Hotel Company named Emily Soulier as e-commerce manager for a portfolio of properties under management. Soulier will be responsible for a range of e-commerce activities for the portfolio of properties.

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego announced the appointment of Dena Roady as the new area vice president and general manager. Roady will be responsible for overseeing the hotel’s strategy, performance, and goals.

Hotel Anna & Bel announced the appointment of Kate Polsky as general manager. Polsky has worked in a variety of hospitality venues including Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, Asticou Inn and Restaurant, and Roost Apartment Hotels.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resort Collection, announced the appointment of James Miller as general manager. Miller will oversee all operations, services, offerings, and guest experiences for the property.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort announced the appointment of Bob LaCasse as its new general manager. LaCasse’s career spans multiple hospitality roles at properties including Tradewinds Resorts in St. Pete Beach and Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada.

Robyn Bautovich joined the Baillie Lodges portfolio as general manager of Southern Ocean Lodge. Bautovich brings experience in managerial roles from multiple destinations and resorts around the world.

Grace Bay Resorts announced the appointment of Sara Archibald as northeast regional director of sales. In her new role, Archibald will manage and oversee the sales in the Northeast region of the United States.

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Mark Shine has been appointed director of sales and marketing for The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton. Shine aims to lead the sales and marketing teams and drive sales.

Shore Hotel introduced Conrad Gass as its new director of food and beverage. Gass brings over 20 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining the Shore Hotel team, Gass was the food and beverage manager at The Huntley Hotel in Santa Monica.

Caribe Royale Orlando Resort named Luciano Sperduto as director of food and beverage to oversee culinary operations, banquet operations, menu development, service standards, and all dining experience for the property.

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla recently appointed Miguel Estrada to oversee the culinary programming at the hotel’s two food and beverage concepts: Wander Rooftop and Azulinda Café & Bar.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk announced it has hired Wendy Saurette and Erik Montemayor as senior sales managers and Amanda Johnson as express meetings manager. The three hospitality professionals will focus on growing group sales.

DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, introduced new team members including Leslie Weil as general manager and Victor Rosado as executive chef. The two will work together to ensure hotel and restaurant operations run smoothly.

Rooftop at The Envio announced the addition of Deb Weeks in a leadership role and Jesse Souza as executive chef. Weeks has worked in management roles for several hospitality establishments, and Souza has worked at multiple Noble Hous