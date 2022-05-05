This Week’s Comings and Goings

Matt Goldberg has been named CEO of Tripadvisor, succeeding co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer. Throughout his career, Goldberg has served in various leadership roles in the digital content, media and entertainment, and travel industries, and in both B2B and direct-to-consumer models at companies such as News Corp, Liberty Interactive Corp, Lonely Planet, and Dow Jones. Most recently, he served as EVP, North America and Global Operations at The Trade Desk.

Choice Hotels International added two new franchise development directors to its emerging markets team: Jacquelyn Peterson and Marcus Thomas. Together, they bring more than three decades of hospitality expertise to Choice, where they will help further efforts to extend hotel ownership opportunities to underrepresented populations. Peterson will build on her successful tenure of empowering small business ownership by focusing specifically on bridging the gaps between veteran and female entrepreneurs and hotel ownership. Thomas will be responsible for driving new development and expansion opportunities for the company’s African American, Latin American, and Native American emerging market segments.

Expanding its executive team, KSL Resorts promoted Michael Palmeri to chief investment officer. Previously the company’s senior vice president of investments and business development, Palmeri will continue to direct KSL Resorts’ investments and business development division with an expanded focus on diversifying the company’s owned hospitality real estate and management portfolio into derivative leisure-oriented real estate and operating businesses.

Timbers Company, a developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, added Mark Roland as the new corporate director of finance, David Knight as development director, and Justin Vining as corporate operations manager. Roland is responsible for leading the accounting team by implementing strategic direction, in addition to managing financial assets, Knight will assist in expansion plans, and Vining is responsible for the day-to-day operations and leads the strategic implementation of exceptional services across the portfolio.

Arlo Hotels appointed Jennifer Hiblum as general manager of Arlo Wynwood, which will debut this fall. Hiblum will play an integral role in establishing Arlo’s new flagship property, leading day-to-day operations and cultivating community ties. She comes to Arlo with more than 20 years of experience working in boutique lifestyle hotels and has held GM positions at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts and Sixty Hotels.

The Westin Tempe added Ryan Kirby as general manager. Over the course of his 14 years in the hospitality industry, Kirby has worked for multiple brands including Westin, Sheraton, W Hotels, Fairmont, Aloft, and most recently, the independent lifestyle brand, Saguaro Hotels.

Little Gem Resorts, a family-owned collection of boutique island resorts, named Urmas Karner general manager at The Nantucket Hotel. Karner’s initial hotel posting was at the 1,700-room New York’s Hotel Pennsylvania. From there Urmas gravitated to intimate, luxury properties in the Caribbean, including stints in Dominica, St. Lucia, and The Turks & Caicos Islands.

Radcliffe Moab, the first basecamp hotel of its kind located in downtown Moab, announced Colton Call as general manager. Call will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Radcliffe hotel and on-property restaurant, Il Posto Rosso. Call previously served as GM at glamping company Under Canvas Moab.

Nickolas Tanner is the new director of revenue management at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. In this role, Tanner oversees all resort processes associated with demand, revenue, inventory, forecasting, and opportunity analysis. He has been with the Marriott International family since 2015, serving in various roles.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley hired Natalie LaVire as a catering sales and events manager. With more than 10 years of event and hospitality experience, LaVire joins The Westin Riverfront from the Grand Hyatt Vail. LaVire previously held sales, marketing, and customer service positions at Vail Resorts, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, the Vail Mountain Lodge and Spa, and The Steadman Clinic.

The Orlando Bonnet Creek properties of Hilton Hotels promoted Justin Jaret to complex director of food and beverage for Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Previously serving as complex director of restaurants, in this new role, Jaret will oversee 15 departments, including 13 food and beverage outlets, two recreation departments, and will manage banquet and catering operations, as well as all culinary and stewarding for the two properties.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve appointed Jose Ballester as executive chef. Chef Ballester is returning to Puerto Rico with more than 20 years of experience with Marriott International, most recently holding the position of Multi-Property Executive Chef for Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Japan, and The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui in Thailand.

Peter Rudolph, the former executive chef of Union Restaurant at The Press Hotel in Portland, Maine, joined the Kennebunkport Resort Collection as the executive chef of Cape Arundel Inn & Resort and Ocean Restaurant. Rudolph has extensive experience with The Ritz-Carlton and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.



Hotel Valley Ho, a desert hideaway in downtown Scottsdale, appointed Maria Arenas to pastry chef at ZuZu, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Arenas had the art of baking instilled in her at a young age as she worked alongside her grandmother who owned her own cake business. After earning her degree, Arenas started her pastry career at a restaurant in Argentina and quickly became the lead pastry chef. She went on to manage multiple locations for the same company as its production center pastry chef.