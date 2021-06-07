The Grady Hotel Opened in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—The Grady Hotel, developed by Vision Hospitality Group and operated by Humanist Hospitality, a division of Vision, opened in Louisville. Located in the downtown Market District, The Grady is a renovated 19th-century historic building. The 51-guestroom luxury hotel is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a community of luxury hotels that offer upscale experiences.

The Grady offers upscale accommodations and provisions to guests and locals alike, located near notable Louisville attractions—like Muhammed Ali Center, Frazier History Museum, and Louisville Slugger Museum.

Commissioned in the late 1800s by pharmacist J.B Wilder, the original building housed a medicinal bourbon apothecary. The Grady celebrates the history of Louisville by honoring the traditions of the city while redefining modernism. Throughout the hotel, guests will find hidden surprises and good luck charms, like horseshoes to remind them of the city’s racing heritage, and shamrocks, a symbol representing The Greatest—Louisville’s very own Muhammad Ali. Grady Green, a jade, is the hotel’s signature color, a symbol of serenity, harmony, and balance, which can be found throughout the hotel representing the idea of belonging and comfort.

“The Grady is a special project for Vision, and we are excited to see how this restored, historic building tells its story to all who step inside,” said Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group president and CEO. “The Grady represents Louisville’s one-of-a-kind spirit and welcomes both locals and guests to experience its refined comfort and cordial service.”

The hotel’s design features displays of patina metals and smooth, dark textures that tell the story of Louisville’s bourbon heritage. Throughout the hotel are hints of green to represent the City of Parks and the outdoors. Each of the 51 guestrooms provides pops of navy, copper, and maroon, featuring original reclaimed wood ceilings, tufted headboards, and an array of locally-inspired art. The hotel’s public spaces also feature warm and inviting tones, complete with a library area, art gallery, and a central fireplace for guests to gather.