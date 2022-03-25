Terrapin Hospitality Adds 17 New Management Contracts to its Portfolio

Houston—Terrapin Hospitality announced the addition of 17 properties with over 2,400 keys to its managed portfolio in Q1 2022. Terrapin experienced growth, building off the momentum from the company’s successful 2021.
The new properties include:
- 105-room Quality Inn & Suites, Castle Rock, Colorado
- 202-room Clarion Inn Sheffield Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Alabama
- 94-room Montana Trailhead Inn, Billings, Montana
- 100-room La Quinta Inn & Suites Jonesboro, Jonesboro, Arkansas—opening May 2022
- 187-room Quail Hollow Resort, Trademark by Wyndham, Painesville, Ohio
- 287 Room Radisson, Denver, Colorado
- 178-room Four Points by Sheraton West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Indiana
- 147-room Holiday Inn Lafayette – City Centre, Lafayette, Indiana
- 107-room Hotel RL St Louis Airport, St. Louis, Missouri
- 115-room Aksarben Suites, Trademark by Wyndham, Omaha, Nebraska
- 75-room Holiday inn Express Silver City, Silver City, New Mexico
- 16-courtyard cabin Glamping Lucky Arrow Retreat, Dripping Springs, Texas
- 103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites St. Petersburg Clearwater, Clearwater, Florida
- 87-room Aloft Houston Shenandoah, Shenandoah, Texas
- 99-room Aloft Houston Katy, Katy, Texas
- 105-room Hampton Inn College Park, College Park, Maryland
- 120-room Hilton Garden Inn Columbia, Columbia Maryland
- 115-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbia/Laurel, Laurel, Maryland
“The addition of these properties aligns with our strategic growth to work new partners to add assets to our managed portfolio,” said Tony Sherman, founder and principal, Terrapin Hospitality. “These properties showcase our versatility in providing superior management to independent hotel brands, full-service properties, and glamping resorts. Each of these properties are unique in their own way, and we see vast opportunities for revenue growth to increase asset value and ensure these properties are best in class in their respective markets.”