Terrapin Hospitality Adds 17 New Management Contracts to its Portfolio

Houston—Terrapin Hospitality announced the addition of 17 properties with over 2,400 keys to its managed portfolio in Q1 2022. Terrapin experienced growth, building off the momentum from the company’s successful 2021.

The new properties include:

105-room Quality Inn & Suites, Castle Rock, Colorado

202-room Clarion Inn Sheffield Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Alabama

94-room Montana Trailhead Inn, Billings, Montana

100-room La Quinta Inn & Suites Jonesboro, Jonesboro, Arkansas—opening May 2022

187-room Quail Hollow Resort, Trademark by Wyndham, Painesville, Ohio

287 Room Radisson, Denver, Colorado

178-room Four Points by Sheraton West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Indiana

147-room Holiday Inn Lafayette – City Centre, Lafayette, Indiana

107-room Hotel RL St Louis Airport, St. Louis, Missouri

115-room Aksarben Suites, Trademark by Wyndham, Omaha, Nebraska

75-room Holiday inn Express Silver City, Silver City, New Mexico

16-courtyard cabin Glamping Lucky Arrow Retreat, Dripping Springs, Texas

103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites St. Petersburg Clearwater, Clearwater, Florida

87-room Aloft Houston Shenandoah, Shenandoah, Texas

99-room Aloft Houston Katy, Katy, Texas

105-room Hampton Inn College Park, College Park, Maryland

120-room Hilton Garden Inn Columbia, Columbia Maryland

115-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbia/Laurel, Laurel, Maryland

“The addition of these properties aligns with our strategic growth to work new partners to add assets to our managed portfolio,” said Tony Sherman, founder and principal, Terrapin Hospitality. “These properties showcase our versatility in providing superior management to independent hotel brands, full-service properties, and glamping resorts. Each of these properties are unique in their own way, and we see vast opportunities for revenue growth to increase asset value and ensure these properties are best in class in their respective markets.”