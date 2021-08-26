STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Continues to Decline

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance has continued to decline from previous weeks, according to STR’s latest data through August 21, 2021. This reflects seasonal demand patterns and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Hotel Performance Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 63.7 percent (down 9.1 percent)

ADR: $135.77 (up 5.1 percent)

RevPAR: $86.43 (down 4.5 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Detroit came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 0.7 percent to 69.3 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 40.5 percent to 53.5 percent).

Advertisement

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 27.8 percent to $181.66).

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 58.2 percent to $88.39) and Minneapolis (down 43.6 percent to $61.61).