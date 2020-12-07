DALLAS — Remington Hotels recently announced the opening of the Residence Inn in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Cypress 16, developer of the project, and McClurg Century Investments selected Remington Hotels to open and manage the property—Remington’s first in Colorado.

The 110-room, all-suite, new-build hotel in Colorado’s preeminent ski town was designed keeping the vernacular architecture theme of the town. Rooms range from 475 square feet (Studio) to 675 square feet (Two Bedroom Suite). Each suite has a fully equipped kitchen, king-size beds, living room, sleeper sofa, and complimentary WiFi.

“It’s extremely exciting to bring the Residence Inn brand to a world-class destination like Steamboat Springs where guests can enjoy the combination of superb facilities for which the brand is known coupled with the beauty of the Colorado Rockies,” said Joe Masi, senior vice president of operations of Remington Hotels.

The property has complimentary amenities including ski and bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center, and a year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub. Guests can also enjoy the Residence Inn Bar, which serves light fare and beverages. The hotel is minutes from Steamboat Springs restaurants, shopping, skiing, and biking/hiking trails.

