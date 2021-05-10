Red Roof Opens Two Hotels in Lake Jackson, Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red Roof announced the opening of the 62-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof — Lake Jackson and the 70-room Red Roof Inn — Lake Jackson, bringing the total number of Red Roof properties in the state of Texas to seventy.

The 62-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Lake Jackson and 70-room Red Roof Inn Lake Jackson are located on TX-322, two miles from Brazosport College. They are also close to Sea Center Texas, Lake Jackson Historical Museum, and Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport (LJN).

The HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Lake Jackson property features kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with cable, weekly housekeeping, and more. Kitchen kits are available for purchase at the front desk for a low fee. Guests are offered coin laundry service and free expanded cable packages featuring HBO.

The Red Roof Inn Lake Jackson offers free coffee in the lobby, expanded cable, elevator access, interior and exterior entrances, and free parking. Guests can also enjoy an onsite fitness facility and seasonal pool and can also make use of the hotel’s business center. Red Roof Inn Lake Jackson is a pet-friendly hotel.

Both the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Lake Jackson and Red Roof Inn Lake Jackson are participating in Red Roof’s RediClean program, which includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols that take cleanliness and hygiene to a new level. Both hotels also participate in RediRewards from Red Roof.