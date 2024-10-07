Record highs—both in terms of the temperatures and attendance—are the common theme as the Lodging Conference kicks off today, bringing together nearly 3,000 hotel executives to the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix.

The event will feature a broad cross-section of the industry, including owners, operators, presidents, CEOs, investors, and dealmakers to strategize about development, finance, franchising, construction, and real estate.

Speaking to LODGING, Lodging Conference Chairman and Founder Harry Javer commented on the mix of people and what the event—which is now in its 29th year—means for the industry.

“We’re very excited about this year’s event. We are sold out with 2,900 in attendance, which is a new record…and once again the largest finance and development conference in the world. This robust turnout is a sign that the top hotel owners, developers, and executives are optimistic about the hotel industry,” he said.

Javer went on to detail the overarching impact of the robust attendance, particularly as it relates to group travel.

“This is part of the bigger story of group travel, which continues its comeback as conferences, tradeshows, and convention centers are forecast to see record attendance in the coming years. This is good for hotel owners, operators, and brands, he commented.

To begin the conference’s educational sessions on Tuesday, Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist, The Economic Outlook Group, LLC, will provide the “Economic Outlook,” which is preceded by a Speed Stats session featuring Rod Clough, MAI, president – Americas, HVS; Isaac Collazo, VP, analytics, STR; JP Ford, principal and director of global business development, Lodging Econometrics; and Rachel Rothman, head of hotels research and data analytics, CBRE Hotels.

Among the highlights of the educational program is a “Fireside Chat” between Anthony Capuano, president and CEO, Marriott International, and Greg Dickhens, managing partner, Trinity Investments. Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s “View From The Top” session, Kevin Carey, interim president and CEO, AHLA, will moderate for panelists Julie Arrowsmith, president and CEO, Motel 6 and Studio 6; Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Joe Berger, president and CEO, BRE Hotels & Resorts; John Murray, president and CEO, Sonesta; and Arash Azarbarzin, principal and CEO, Highgate.

Wednesday’s General Session will include moderator Rachel Humphrey, Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance; Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotels; Kevin Davis, Americas CEO, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group; Greg Friedman, managing principal, CEO, Peachtree Group; Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America; Lsa Lombardo, president, ARK; and Miraj Patel, 2024-2025 chairman, AAHOA.

In addition, Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO, Salamander Hotels, will receive the Peggy Berg Castell award and will be part of a “Fireside Chat” with Anna Blue, president, AHLA Foundation.

Javer concluded, “It’s going to be a fun and productive week ahead.”