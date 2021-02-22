New York’s Hotel Nyack Joins Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre Brand

NYACK, N.Y. — Juniper Capital Partners announced the debut of Hotel Nyack, previously The Time Nyack Hotel, in New York’s Hudson Valley. Recently acquired by Juniper Capital Partners, Hotel Nyack now joins Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre lifestyle brand. Located in Hudson Valley’s Rockland County less than an hour drive from New York City, the property provides views of the Hudson River and the newly reconstructed Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Juniper Capital Partners appointed Real Hospitality Group, Inc. (RHG) to oversee operations.

“At Hotel Nyack, guests are able to immerse themselves in the vibrant town that offers art, culture, history, and nature,” said Lawrence Bain, managing partner of Juniper Capital Partners. “With a commitment to the Nyack community and our guests, we were drawn to Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre playfulness and deep respect for its neighborhoods and Real Hospitality Group’s industry-leading performance. We believe installing these two groups as an extension of our team will bring a bright, successful future for the hotel.”

The 133-room hotel with loft-style accommodations housed within the framework of a four-story, former factory, has plans to renovate several portions of the hotel, including its culinary offering. The property also joins the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

