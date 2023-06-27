ABERDEEN, S.D. — My Place Hotels of America announced that its 2024 My Place Convention will take place from Sept. 10-13, 2024, at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona.

“As a hotel brand, our success is built on our strong partnerships with our franchisees,” said Ryan Rivett, president and CEO of My Place Hotels. “At our brand convention in 2024, we will share innovative strategies, best practices, and industry insights that will empower our franchisees to take their properties to the next level and continue to exceed customer expectations in an ever-evolving landscape. This upcoming conference is not just an opportunity to connect and learn from one another, but a chance to reaffirm our shared commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences to our guests.”

The convention will include thought-provoking discussions moderated by industry leaders, educational sessions hosted by My Place team members, several networking opportunities for franchisees to connect, and a trade show featuring the latest innovations in the industry.

My Place will open registration and announce the convention’s theme and details in the coming months.