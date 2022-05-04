Mint House Raises $35 Million Series B Round

NEW YORK — Mint House, a tech-enabled residential hospitality company, announced it has closed a $35 million Series B round of funding. Mohari Hospitality, a global hospitality investment company founded by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, led the round, which also includes existing investors Revolution Ventures, Allegio Ventures, and Ingleside Investors. In addition to its investment, Mohari Hospitality’s Managing Partner, Allen Smith, the former president and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, will join Mint House’s board of directors. The investment comes as Mint House has grown revenue over 200 percent in 2021 and has tripled its property count over the last two years. To date, Mint House has raised more than $80 million in funding.

Founded in 2017, Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel industry and pioneering a new category of hospitality–delivering tech-enabled and design-forward spaces that offer the amenities and conveniences of a home with the service, consistency, and reliability of a high-end hotel. Mint House currently operates 22 properties in 14 markets, including Mint House at 70 Pine – New York, which was recently ranked the #1 hotel in the United States by TripAdvisor, and the #1-ranked four-star hotels in Miami, Nashville, and Greenville on Booking.com. Mint House pursues an asset-light operating strategy driven by long-term management agreement structures that differentiates its business model from traditional leases.

“We are penetrating a trillion-dollar global hospitality market, transforming a traditional hotel industry that has historically been low-tech and full of consumer frictions,” said Will Lucas, founder and CEO of Mint House. “Secular megatrends including ‘work from anywhere’ and the mixing of business and leisure travel are driving explosive demand for flexible apartment-style accommodations in lieu of legacy hotel rooms. There’s a need for a branded premium operator to provide quality, safety, and reliability to serve this demand. Our properties are outperforming upper-upscale hotel peers across all financial and guest metrics, and we are the hospitality partner of choice to corporations with over 400 percent growth in corporate partnerships in the past year. While delighting our guests, we deliver significant value creation for our property owners, often doubling the income these owners received pre-Mint House. With this funding, led by Mohari Hospitality, we look forward to accelerating our product roadmap and market expansion.”

Allen Smith, managing partner of Mohari Hospitality, said, “Mint House is a true disruptor in the hospitality industry, redefining the boundary between hotels and short-term rentals. The company’s growth in recent years demonstrates the demand for this new concept of modern, luxury, tech-enabled living and the company’s huge potential for future expansion. It’s an exciting time for Mohari to invest in Mint House and I look forward to joining the board of directors as Mohari continues to expand our portfolio of best-in-class hospitality investments.”

“As the former CEO of Four Seasons, Allen led the premier brand in luxury hospitality and we’re thrilled he’s bringing that expertise to Mint House, the premier brand in next-generation hospitality,” said Tige Savage, Mint House board director and managing partner of Revolution Ventures, who led Mint House’s Series A. “Mint House delivers what today’s traveler wants: the amenities and services of a luxury hotel with the modern design, space, and comfort of apartment-style living, all in prime locations. Allen’s unmatched experience with the Four Seasons combined with Mohari’s leadership as a hospitality investor will amplify Mint House as the category leader.”