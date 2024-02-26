ATLANTA—MyDigitalOffice (MDO), a Cove Hill Partners company, is now Otelier. Simultaneously, Otelier is announcing the launch of its next-generation unified business intelligence platform: IntelliSight.

Otelier brings together the features and functionality from MDO, Datavision, inTouch, HelloGM, Focal Revenue Solutions, and Broadvine to deliver a unified platform that meets the evolving needs of today’s hoteliers.

The Otelier team consists of more than 300 global employees and serves more than 10,000 hotels, from independent properties to luxury resorts to industry brands. Guided by a leadership team that combines experience in both hospitality and software delivery, Otelier’s mission is to drive hotel business performance by harnessing data, easing decision-making, and automating back-office tasks.

“Our customers are seeking ways to improve the guest experience and their financial performance, but more importantly, they want more time to focus on their core business—hospitality,” said Otelier CEO Vic Chynoweth. “Over the past three years, we’ve brought together best-in-class technologies and are consolidating capabilities into a next-generation platform, starting with business intelligence, to enable hoteliers to optimize their business performance and improve efficiency. Our new brand encapsulates our mission to put data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations so hoteliers can return to hospitality.”

Otelier’s suite of products enables hotel owners, operators, and brands to automate back-office processes and improve financial and operational performance in three areas:

DigiAudit: A night audit compliance solution that allows hoteliers to automate back office tasks, reduce operating costs, and stay in audit compliance.

TruePlan: A budgeting and forecasting solution that allows hoteliers to simplify budgeting processes and forecast with confidence.

IntelliSight: Otelier’s new business intelligence solution that allows hoteliers to aggregate cross-functional data for powerful analysis and insights.

“The release of IntelliSight further solidifies our leadership position in business intelligence for the hospitality industry,” said Otelier Chief Product Officer Niki Johnson. “We are transforming disparate data into actionable insights to help our customers make smarter decisions across their businesses. Our customers now benefit from a business intelligence solution built for rapid innovation that sets the stage for purpose-built artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, personalize guest experiences, and improve financial performance.”

Functions of IntelliSight include:

Advanced Analytical Dashboards: Access to operational insights, providing a 360-degree view of a hotelier’s portfolio, including revenue management dashboards, P&L views, operational dashboards, and benchmarking data.

Customizable Dashboards: Tailored views for each business stakeholder within a hotel portfolio, making data and insights accessible.

Scalable Technology Stack: Architecture supporting integration to internal and external source systems, which allows Otelier to respond to the needs of customers.

IntelliSight integrates with hotel technology systems to automate data collection from various sources across a property and portfolio, providing stakeholders with the analytics they need to make more informed decisions. IntelliSight is built for any size hospitality business, from a single hotel to a global hotel brand.