myDigitalOffice Adds InTouch Data to Solutions Suite

BETHESDA, Maryland—myDigitalOffice (MDO) has added InTouch Data to its suite of data and business intelligence solutions. Acquiring InTouch, an Australian-based decision intelligence solution, creates a path toward relationships with hotel operators and integration partners globally. The acquisition, for MDO:

Strengthens its certified APIs, integrations, and relationships with solutions providers.

Grows its hospitality intelligence portfolio to include global brands like Accor, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

Accelerates expansion in the Middle East and Asia Pacific global markets.

InTouch, founded in 2001, has developed a user-friendly platform that captures a hotel’s revenue streams in one place and helps owners and operators make profitable decisions.

“Making business decisions has become much more efficient. And because we now have a greater breadth of data, we’re able to discover new insights and findings, plus look at our business more holistically, all of which help us to reinforce a culture of informed decision-making based on data and insights. Put another way, we now make decisions with confidence,” said Alex Lee, chief commercial officer of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Group.

“Now more than ever, hotel owners and operators are laser-focused on insights that help them drive more to the bottom line,” said MDO CEO Ali Moloo. “Both MDO and InTouch share a common goal of empowering hoteliers with centralized, high-quality, accurate data to make more confident real-time business decisions.”

Advertisement

“InTouch has been connecting siloed data to thousands of hoteliers for more than 20 years,” said Ryan Smith, CEO of InTouch. “We live and breathe hotel data and decision intelligence, and we’re excited about this opportunity to scale by joining the industry’s fastest-growing hotel data platform.”

The acquisition of InTouch follows MDO’s investment from Cove Hill Partners in January 2022 and, following that, the acquisitions of Focal Revenue and Datavision. In the past 18 months, MDO has scaled its team of employees worldwide and has made leadership appointments.

“We are proud of the progress we have made and are committed to continuing to evolve and improve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Scott Ryan, president of MDO. “We look forward to serving our current and future customers by making data work for hospitality, not hospitality work for data.”