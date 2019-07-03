HAWAII—Set on 32 oceanfront acres of coastline marked by royal fish ponds, natural lava fields, and a collection of beaches, Mauna Lani, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, is setting the stage for a reimagined and customized experience starting in January 2020.

“Our team is honored to reintroduce this extraordinary resort here at Kalāhuipua‘a along the Kohala Coast,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, vice president and general manager. “As the first Auberge Resorts Collection property in Hawaii, Mauna Lani is experiencing overwhelming interest for reservations, and we are delighted to begin confirming visits for January 2020.”

Formerly the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows, the guest experience at Mauna Lani, meaning “mountain reaching heaven” in Hawaiian, is rooted in cultural traditions. Following an extensive year-long renovation, Mauna Lani will unveil 333 contemporary guestrooms, suites, and private bungalow residences; three swimming pools (resort, family and infinity-edge, adults-only); a signature spa and wellness haven; and interactive Holoholo Kids Crew.

In addition, the property will include five restaurants and lounges, each with an emphasis on seasonality and sustainability guided by Hawaii Island’s natural setting and in collaboration with local farmers and fishermen. Highlights include the beachfront restaurant Canoe House, which will continue to celebrate Hawaii’s connection to the land and sea. From sunrise to sunset, HaLani, meaning of “breath of heaven” in Hawaiian, will serve as the resort’s open-air eatery alongside the pool and lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. During the day, HaLani will offer a casual setting for breakfast and lunch together; while in the evenings, the restaurant will transform into a modern, artisanal, coastal grille showcasing Mediterranean cuisine. Next door to HaLani will be the Market, a specialty coffee shop, cafe, and New York-style deli with local produce. Located directly on the beach, the Surf Shack will offer a casual hangout with nods of vintage surf culture woven throughout the design aesthetic, serving light cuisine and a curated beverage selection of wine and beer on tap.

The resort’s Kainalu-Mauka to Makai Program offers snorkeling, swimming, paddleboarding lessons, outrigger canoe excursions, coastline treks, and e-bike safaris. Mauna Lani will also have an Auberge Spa offering yoga, meditation, spa rituals, and an indoor/outdoor fitness center with equipment including Peloton bikes and high-performance exercise machines.

Also on site are two 18-hole golf courses—Mauna Lani North and South. The North Course is known for its lava bed terrain dotted by kiawe trees, and the South Course has a stark a‘a lava setting, presenting a challenging layout with holes set before mountain and ocean views.