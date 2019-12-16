Margaritaville Opens Hotel in Nashville

NASHVILLE — Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is the newest addition to the Margaritaville portfolio. Developed by Safe Harbor Development LLC and managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, the 12-story hotel has 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham suites, and is centrally located a half-block south of the Music City Center, near Broadway. Amenities include a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area with an outdoor pool, sundeck, fire pits, and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center; and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts—FINS Bar and JWB Grill.

“We’re thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can revel in the excitement of Nashville while simultaneously enjoying the Margaritaville state of mind,” said Jeff Webb, general manager of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to welcome guests to the first urban destination Margaritaville hotel.”

Situated in Nashville’s South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood near the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Music City Center, Honky Tonk Highway, and more. Drawing from Nashville’s vibrant cultural and entertainment scene and inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers an elevated design with a laid-back metropolitan attitude. Crisp white bedding and teak finishing create a sense of escapism within each guestroom, while playful colors and tropical decor add to the island setting among the restaurants and bars. In addition to FINS Bar, JWB Grill, and with music and entertainment at its core, the hotel also includes nearly 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor customizable space, setting the stage for corporate group events, weddings, and celebrations in downtown Nashville. The 52 vacation club suites have mini-kitchens and separate living and dining areas.

The property is now home to Radio Margaritaville’s Nashville studio, heard worldwide on SiriusXM Channel 24. Live broadcasts, special guests, and a mix of Jimmy Buffett, island, rock, reggae, and country will hit the airwaves from a new studio in the lobby.

“We are excited to partner with Margaritaville and Davidson Hotels & Resorts to introduce Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, destined to be a destination of its own in the thriving city of Nashville,” said Darby Campbell, owner and president of Safe Harbor Development LLC, and lead investor on the project. “We’re proud that this property manages to convey a vibrant yet laid back attitude and there are no better partners than Davidson and Margaritaville to bring this hotel to life.”