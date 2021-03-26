Kennebunkport, Maine — Lark Hotels, the boutique hotel brand behind properties like Block Island Beach House, Summercamp, and The Attwater, will debut the Kennebunkport Captains Collection this spring in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Kennebunkport Captains Collection (KCC) is an updated collection of historic Maine homes formerly owned by leading sea captains. This newly-designed, luxury village resort is located around the village green and is steps away from the Kennebunk River and Dock Square.

Operating as a single, cohesive resort and grouped together within a two-block radius in downtown Kennebunkport, KCC brings together four houses: William Jefferds House, James Fairfield House, Nathaniel Lord Mansion, and Acton Patterson House.

These properties represent a significant piece of history in Kennebunkport and Maine. Each property originally belonged to the daughters- and sons-in-law of Captain Daniel Walker, a successful merchant and sea captain in the 1700s. After passing through generations of Kennebunkport’s seafaring families, all four properties have been preserved and united to create a singular village resort experience in downtown Kennebunkport.

The William Jefferds House is currently open, the James Fairfield House is slated to open in April 2021, and both the Nathaniel Lord Mansion and Acton Patterson House will open in May 2021. All four properties underwent complete redesigns and renovations this winter prior to their debuts.

The Captains Collection totals 45 guestrooms and suites ranging from petite single rooms to multi-room suites with local art, working fireplaces, four-poster beds, soaking tubs, and private access to screened-in porches or the river green. Pets are welcome at the William Jefferds House, where private entrances allow for access for dog walks through the neighborhood.

Outfitted by Massachusetts-based interior designers Rob Blood and Megan Kennedy of Elder & Ash, each house has a unique look and feel. The William Jefferds House’s crisp white and soft neutral color palette and original architectural details create a bright and airy backdrop for heirloom furnishings and local landscape paintings. An artful and eclectic look at the James Fairfield House is complemented by bold colors and abstract works of art from Maine artists, all while allowing the home’s early Federal period architecture to shine. The Acton Patterson House pairs plaids and distressed leather furnishings with sturdy, original woodwork and working fireplaces in each of its four guestrooms. In the Nathaniel Lord Mansion, grand four-poster beds and luxurious draperies create a lavish and opulent environment.

While each house is unique in design, all four are tied together by their indoor and outdoor common spaces. Expansive gardens, lounges, the Butler’s Pantry bar, a grand drawing room, library, dining room, fully stocked guest pantries, breakfast service, and a curated retail experience are shared amenities at this village resort. Complimentary bicycle use, electronic vehicle charging stations, and a courtesy car allow for exploration of the area’s scenic views, restaurants, and shops.

