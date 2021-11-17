NEW YORK—Highline Hospitality Partners (HHP), the hospitality investment platform launched by Highline Real Estate Partners (HREP), has added its fourth property with the acquisition of the 970-room Kansas City Marriott Hotel Downtown in Missouri and tapped Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, to manage the property.

Highline Hospitality Partners’ team has over 60 years of combined experience across sourcing, purchasing, asset-managing, renovating, repositioning, and selling hospitality properties and has operated all classes of hotels.

“We are delighted to add the Kansas City Marriott Hotel Downtown to our expanding portfolio,” said Highline Hospitality Partners’ Managing Partner, Chuck Pomerantz. “With a strong conviction that convention business is coming back, and as one of the city’s premiere locations for meetings and events, we are confident this property will find much continued success with our extensive experience combined with Aimbridge’s unrivaled operating expertise.”

Set in the downtown district, the Kansas City Marriott Hotel Downtown occupies a historic building. Visitors can walk to many of the area’s destinations, including the Kansas City Power & Light District, Kansas City Music Hall, and T-Mobile Center. Following a $40 million dollar investment, the hotel was renovated in late 2019, and Highline plans additional renovations to the public space and food and beverage outlets over the next 24 months. In addition, the property’s redesigned guestrooms offer décor honoring Kansas City blues and jazz traditions.

Dining options include Metropolitan KC featuring American cuisine and BARCENTRAL, a lunch, happy hour, or post-theater cocktails venue. The property offers 97,000 square feet of event and meeting space and 970 guestrooms. Additional amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool, business center, and WiFi.

To meet the needs of the expanding Kansas City metro area and the growing number of visitors and business travelers to the city, a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport is set to open in 2023.