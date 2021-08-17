Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown to Open September 2021

PHOENIX—Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown is set to open in the heart of Phoenix’s downtown area in September 2021. The new 238-room, eight-story hotel is a modern-designed hotel for the leisure and business traveler. The property has a full-service restaurant, 24-hour dining, and 24-hour fitness.

“Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown is an ideal location and product for our world-class city, with the Orpheum Theater and Phoenix Convention Center steps away,” said David Belk, area general manager for Pacific Hospitality Group. “The vibrancy of the local area and what used to be known as theatre row is an exciting backdrop for us to build a prime destination for visitors to Phoenix.”

Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown is owned and managed by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) out of Irvine, California, and was built in partnership with Mortenson, a Minneapolis-based real estate and development company.

“We are excited to work with both Hyatt and Mortenson on this hotel,” said Garrett Busch, vice president of capital markets for Pacific Hospitality Group. “This opportunity is particularly meaningful to us as it is our second property in the greater Phoenix area and is in an opportunity zone, which allows us to be part of this area’s revitalization.”

“As part of the Phoenix community, we are also thrilled to be able to build a team that shares a love for the Phoenix area. Our team is steeped in the Phoenix scene, from the Chamber of Commerce to the local culinary community,” added Belk. “We hope to bring that to every guest who comes to stay with us.”

Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown will offer:

238 guestrooms including seven suites, each with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper;

A breakfast bar featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel-cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more.

The Market serving grab-and-go meals and specialty coffees.

Adams Table Patio & Bar delivering bringing a desert, southwest, and art deco ambiance. The menu will have modern American fare with a Southwest influence including pre-prohibition style cocktails and a wine selection.

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free.

Free WiFi throughout the hotel and guestrooms.

Event spaces offering 6,348 square feet of event space in addition to the 3,113 square foot Revival Ballroom where guests can plan a more intimate function in one of their three private rooms.

A fitness center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.

Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown will be under the leadership of General Manager David Belk and Director of Sales Griselda Chacon. In his role, Belk will be directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Chacon will be responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Phoenix area.