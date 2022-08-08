Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront Opens

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—The 11-story Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront opened on the Florida Panhandle. The hotel tower is developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include architect and design firm Bullock Tice Associates, interior designer P3 Design Collective, and general contractor Robins & Morton.

“We designed this hotel to allow guests to take full advantage of Panama City Beach’s sugar-white sand and turquoise waters,” said Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “Whether visiting for business or leisure travel, guests will appreciate the relaxed beach vibe, resort-style amenities, and our signature Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill.”

The arrival experience at Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront has a porte cochère that offers guests a view of the Gulf of Mexico. The property has curtain windows and geometric accents adding to the stucco façade. With 224 guestrooms and suites—some with bunk beds to better accommodate young families—Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront provides spaces to work, sleep. and play.

A swimming pool with a lazy river, hot tub, and private cabanas are among the amenities guests can enjoy. The hotel offers breakfast, a Cozy Corner sectional sleeper sofa, a desk and mini-fridge in every room, a market, and a waterfront fitness center. Gatherings of all kinds can be accommodated in the hotel’s 1,316 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, which extends onto a covered balcony.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt Place hotel in Panama City Beach,” said Tyler Davies, general manager of Hyatt Place Panama City/Beachfront. “Our beachfront hotel puts visitors in a perfect location, steps away from the white sand and clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, offering an uncomplicated experience in a casual atmosphere.”

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront is the third location to have Coconut Charlie’s, OTO’s proprietary beach restaurant concept.