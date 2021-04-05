Hunter Hotel Investment Conference to Use CLEAR’s Health Pass

ATLANTA — As in-person events are on the rise, Hunter Hotel Investment Conference is planning to be one of the first industry conferences to return in 2021. Taking place May 10-12, the Hunter Conference will be using CLEAR’s Health Pass to screen attendees.

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app that securely connects a user’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information to help reduce public health risk and get people back to what they know and love. Prior to arrival, all conference attendees will use CLEAR’s Health Pass to take a real-time health survey and use CLEAR’s integrated temperature checking kiosks to complete their Health Pass for an expedited and seamless entry.

“I can’t imagine a safer way to welcome everyone back to the Hunter Conference. Our partnership with CLEAR will add another layer of protection and provide additional comfort to our attendees,” said Lee Hunter, chairman of the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference.

“We are excited to work with the Hunter Conference to create a safer experience for the attendees and continue to help bring back conferences across the country,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO, CLEAR. “Whether travel, sports, or conferences, our technology is helping get people back to what they know and love.”

More than 60 organizations across the country use Health Pass to create safer environments, including teams across all major sports leagues, MGM Resorts, and more.

For users, the technology works in three steps:

Prior to arrival, attendees download the free CLEAR app, open the Health Pass feature, then enter HUNTER’s Organization Code to enroll. Before entering the venue, attendees open Health Pass on their CLEAR app, verify their identity with a selfie, and then answer a few health survey questions. Attendees then approach a CLEAR kiosk, where they receive a temperature check and scan their QR code to share their health insights. Depending on their COVID-related health information, attendees are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app.

The venue only receives confirmation an attendee has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal and does not have access to an individual’s private health details.

