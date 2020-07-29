Hotel Equities to Manage Three Marriott Hotels in Alabama

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities (HE) announced its appointment as the management firm for three Marriott hotels located in Alabama—a Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile and a Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn by Marriott located in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama, the flagship of the University of Alabama system. The trio of hotels is owned by Neil Patel, who engaged Hotel Equities to take over the day-to-day operations and management of the properties. This owner will also participate in Marriott’s Operator’s Coaching Program (OCP). Hotel Equities is Marriott’s exclusive partner to facilitate the OCP program for Marriott franchisees.

“We are proud to partner with this great owner to care for his assets especially during this time where we can add significant value by maximizing RevPAR through increasing efficiencies and reducing operating costs,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “We welcome the new associates to the growing HE family and look forward to offering them our best-in-class management training to support their growth in the industry. Our team is ready to provide support on all levels to ensure these hotels operate at the highest level and create an immediate impact for guests, staff, and ownership.”

Hotel Equities plans to immediately implement operational protocols with its HEalth First program, emphasizing health and safety and taking proper measures as travel resumes in 2020.

“Engaging Hotel Equities gives me confidence that my hotels will operate with the highest level of integrity,” said Neil Patel. “Their reputation and experience is unmatched in the industry and I look forward to expanding my knowledge with them through the OCP program.”

