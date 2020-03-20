Four Training Tips to Create a Harassment-Free Workplace

How can I create a harassment-free workplace?

“What steps can I take to create an environment in my hotel that does not tolerate harassment?”

One of the cornerstones of a people-centric culture is to foster a safe, respectful environment for employees and guests. With the support of senior management and the right tone from the top, a modern sexual harassment training program can help hotels prevent harassment and improve workplace culture. A harassment-free work environment can also benefit recruitment and retention, brand reputation, and customer loyalty initiatives.

Here are four training tips to create a harassment-free environment in your hotel: