NEW YORK—Denihan Hospitality Group has completed a refresh of its New York City-based Affinia Hotels & Suites collection, which includes three properties: Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia in Murray Hill, Gardens Suites Hotel by Affinia on the Upper East Side, and Fifty Hotel & Suites by Affinia in Midtown. The $35 million in improvements included renovations to rooms and public areas as well as new partnerships and an art program that showcases the work of local artists and echoes Denihan’s history in the arts in the NYC market.

All of the properties in the Affinia portfolio had a previous life as residential buildings and were transformed by Denihan into hotels with residential-style offerings that allow guests to “live like a local.” The spacious layouts and outdoor spaces make the Affinia collection ideal for families and guests traveling with pets. In a time when micro-hotels are trending at 250 square feet and below, Affinia offers the opposite. Fifty Hotel & Suites offers 363- to 750-square-foot rooms, Shelburne Hotel & Suites’ rooms range from 300 to 825 square feet, and the all-suite Garden Suites Hotel offers 500 square feet and up.

The art program and design aim to promote local New York City artists. Denihan partnered with Sugarlift to realize exhibitions with local artists across the collection. Collaborations include painter Tony “Rubin” Sjöman and Brooklyn-based photographer Humza Deas.

Fifty Hotel & Suites

As part of the portfolio-wide refresh, Fifty Hotel & Suites underwent a multi-million-dollar, top-to-bottom redesign, encompassing all 251 guestrooms and suites, as well as all public spaces including the lobby, Club Room, and corridors. The rooms at Fifty include kitchens and private terraces with Manhattan skyline views. Re-imagined by architect Nobutaka Ashihara and international interior design firm Dawson Design Associates, the décor evokes the spirit of the Midtown neighborhood and energy with a collection of local artwork and eclectic treasures found throughout the city.

Shelburne Hotel & Suites

Located in the heart of New York City’s Murray Hill neighborhood, Shelburne Hotel & Suites underwent a redesign of its guestrooms and corridors, also overseen by interior design firm Dawson Design Associates. The hotel now offers 325 guestrooms and suites ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments—many with large terraces and Empire State Building views. The rooms feature warm colors, rich woods, layered textures, and art that captures the neighborhood.

Gardens Suites Hotel

Gardens Suites Hotel recently unveiled a multi-million-dollar redesign of its 132 suites and new programming to bring a New York experience to its guests. Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the all-suite hotel offers apartment-style layouts, each with full kitchens, and select suites with private terraces and patios. The rooms range from junior suites to three bedrooms and 875-square-foot penthouses suites and were strategically renovated to offer an even more open layout.

The hotel was redesigned by architect and designer Amanda Sullivan, known for her designs in Gucci’s flagship stores in London & Paris, as well as her interior finishes and custom furniture in the lobby of The James New York-SoHo. Sullivan’s design for Gardens Suites Hotel was inspired by urban gardens and used a light, calming color palette to reference natural elements. New York dinnerware institution, Fishs Eddy, has equipped every kitchen with their signature 212 Skyline Collection dishware and their Brooklynese “Cawffee” Coffee Mugs. This exclusive hotel partnership transports a piece of the flagship store on 19th and Broadway to the Upper East Side.

