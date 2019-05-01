Deal Report: Four of This Week’s Hotel Deals and Acquisitions

HREC Arranges Sale of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Orlando

HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 176-guestroom Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Orlando International Drive. The buyer was The Lighthouse Group of Pacific Palisades, Calif., who will be converting the property to longterm stay/multi-family. The seller was Equity Management Partners, a regional investor in hotels, multi-family, and other commercial assets. The Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Orlando International Drive is located in the International Drive submarket near Universal Orlando Resort, the Orlando International Premium Outlets, the Orange County Convention Center, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts Consolidates Two Adjoining Hotels

Also in Orlando’s International Drive convention and tourist district, Rosen Hotels & Resorts has consolidated two of its adjoining hotels—the 134-room Midpointe Hotel has become a 356-room property with the addition of 222 rooms at the former Clarion Inn & Suites at International Drive. Acquired by the privately-owned hospitality company in late 2017, both properties are adjacent to the 1,334-room Rosen Centre, which features 150,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space and is connected to the Orange County Convention Center via a covered pedestrian skybridge.

Capital Vacations Acquires Summer Winds Resorts

Capital Vacations recently acquired Summer Winds Resorts, a Branson, Missouri, based vacation ownership developer. The acquisition follows the acquisitions of SPM Resorts and Defender Resorts, furthering Capital Vacations’ goal of expanding its offering of quality vacation destinations. Prior to this acquisition, Capital Vacations managed 71 resort properties throughout the United States and Caribbean. The acquisition includes Stormy Point Village, an Interval International Elite-rated property, as well as a Stormy Point Lakeside.

Advertisement

WorldHotels Adds Eden Roc Miami Beach

WorldHotels recently added Eden Roc Miami Beach to its Elite Collection of upper upscale properties recognized for their elevated delivery of service and amenities. Eden Roc Miami Beach has 415 guestrooms with oversized balconies overlooking the ocean or the skyline of Miami Beach. The hotel has three pools, beachfront cabanas, two on-site restaurants, and a spa and fitness center inspired by the beach cosmopolitan lifestyle.