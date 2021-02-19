Davidson’s Pivot to Manage Upcoming Bellyard Hotel in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by Three P Partners to manage Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio hotel expected to open this summer. The 161-room hotel will be managed by Davidson’s lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, and will include a modern, upscale American tavern called Drawbar; an outpost of Saint-Germain Bakery; a rooftop pool and bar concept operated by Slater Hospitality; 8,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a collection of local art on display. The property is located within The Interlock, a $450 million modern mixed-use development in the West Midtown neighborhood in Atlanta.

“It is truly an honor to be involved in such an important, revitalizing development here in our hometown of Atlanta with partners we respect so much,” said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hospitality Group. “Bellyard will be the first hotel to open in this bustling, entertainment and shopping hotspot. Through relentless passion for delivering bold, memorable experiences, we look forward to not just meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our partners at Three P Partners.”

“Based on our firsthand experience, the Pivot team has demonstrated their superior operational approach at Hotel Bella Grace in Charleston and we are confident that the team will continue to innovate and deliver the same level of excellence for this unparalleled new hotel,” said Chip Patterson, partner, Three P Partners. “In partnership with a best-in-class lifestyle operator, we are excited to create an inventive journey for guests that celebrates the hard work and character of the historical stockyards that shaped the landscape of West Midtown and Atlanta at large. Bellyard will be the place to come together with kindred spirits in a thoughtfully creative and inspiring environment.”

The West Midtown neighborhood has a history of industry and commerce that dates back to the cotton gin and railroad era. The name “Interlock” was derived from the Howell Interlocking Historic District, a location down the road from the development where four railroad lines converge. This district has been active since 1837 and the tracks still see multiple trains pass through every day. The Interlock and Bellyard pay homage to the history of the area and how industry and commerce continue to hold a key place in the neighborhood’s identity.

