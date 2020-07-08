CHEVY CHASE, Md. — The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) announced the acquisition of the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, further expanding its portfolio of Marriott-affiliated and lifestyle hotels.

Situated along the waterfront in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the recently renovated, full-service lifestyle hotel has 622 rooms, nearly 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets, and a signature, waterfront restaurant called Watertable. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and full-service business center, as well as the Renaissance brand’s guest experiences and programming. The hotel is within walking distance of M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, the National Aquarium, and the Baltimore Convention Center.

“We know and love the Renaissance brand. Renaissance invites business and leisure travelers alike to discover the unexpected. Coupled with the hotel’s unparalleled Inner Harbor location, Baltimore Renaissance Harborplace guests will experience the best that Baltimore has to offer,” said Dave Pollin, president of The Buccini/Pollin Group. “We are very proud to be expanding our commitment to Baltimore, a city on the rise.”

The Buccini/Pollin Group has a longstanding connection to the Baltimore region, opening its first hotel in the area in 1997. Today, the BPG portfolio includes 17 Marriott-affiliated hotels, including the recently renovated and rebranded Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown in Old City.

“We are particularly pleased to utilize this transaction to expand our partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group. Given our ongoing strong relationship, we view this opportunity as a powerful combination during the current environment we find ourselves in,” said Dave Grissen, group president, Marriott International.

