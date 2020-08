Bharat Patel Elected Secretary of AAHOA Board

On Thursday, August 13, during the final day of the 2020 AAHOA Virtual Convention & Trade Show, AAHOA President and CEO Cecil Staton announced election results and recognized the 2020-2021 AAHOA Board, which includes Biran Patel as chairman, Vinay Patel as vice chair, Nishant (Neal) Patel as treasurer, and Bharat Patel as AAHOA’s newly elected secretary.

Additionally, Staton announced the following election results:

Female Director Eastern Division: Lina Patel

Arkansas Regional Director: Chintu (Danny) Patel

Georgia Regional Director: Vikesh (Vik) Zaver

Greater Los Angeles Area Regional Director: Naresh (ND) Bhakta

North Texas Regional Director: Diren Masters

Florida Regional Director: Rahul I. Patel

North Central Regional Director: Bhavesh N. Patel

Young Professional Director Eastern Division: Bhavik Patel

