FORT LAUDERDALE — Adache Group Architects has announced construction will begin on the new 14-story Aloft Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“We are excited to begin construction on Aloft Hotel in Fort Lauderdale,” said Daniel Adache, CEO of Adache Group Architects. “Business is booming in the City of Fort Lauderdale, and individuals come from around the world to experience the beaches, culture, and food, this property will be an appealing hotel for business and leisure travel visitors coming to South Florida.”

Aloft Hotel in Fort Lauderdale embodies the brand’s brand standards, the modern architectural language consists of a series of frames that include recessed LED light fixtures which emphasize the façade of the building, as well as a display of colorful light scheme during the evening hours. Using a familiar color palette known to the Aloft product, a series of horizontal bands play up the north and south facades, giving a recognizable and appealing character upon arrival.

Aloft Hotel will consist of 140,000-square foot hotel space, plus an adjacent surface-level parking lot with 100 spaces for valet service. The hotel will occupy the smaller parcel on the south end of the site, while the parking lot would occupy the space to the north. The hotel’s ground floor would be the valet drop-off site. The second floor would house the hotel’s 5,000-square-foot lobby, including indoor seating, a bar, and a grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and an outdoor terrace. Floors three through 13 would include all of the guest rooms, two guest laundry facilities, a meeting room, and a business center.

The 138 guest rooms range from 294-square feet to 475-square feet. The 13th floor would also include a 964-square-foot fitness studio including a yoga terrace. The hotel’s rooftop pool deck with a covered area will occupy the entire 14th floor. The space would include a 540-square-foot pool, gaming area, cabanas, and a fire pit.

“We are excited to join the growing Fort Lauderdale market with our third Marriott branded hotel. This beautiful 14 story Aloft by Marriott will consist of high-end guest rooms and amenities in a market with mostly older hotels,” said Robert Guarini, President of Green Park Management. “We are looking forward to servicing the needs of Fort Lauderdale travelers at the airport, cruise port, downtown and the beach.”

The site of the proposed hotel is less than two miles away from the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and Port Everglades. Port Everglades is the No. 3 busiest cruise port in the world.