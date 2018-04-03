TripAdvisor Rolls Out Sponsored Placements

NEEDHAM, Mass.—TripAdvisor today launched Sponsored Placements, a new advertising option for accommodation businesses to place properties above users’ search results.

The company says that businesses can set up a Sponsored Placements campaign by selecting from three monthly cost-per-click budget options with a maximum spend threshold. Customizable budgets are planned for the future. The ads are automatically targeted to qualified traffic searching for relevant accommodation options in the area. Businesses are charged for the clicks their ads receive.

The Sponsored Placements roll-out follows a three-month beta period in which more than 10,000 accommodation owners began using Sponsored Placements, launching thousands of ad campaigns across over 5,500 destinations. Sponsored Placements are available to those with a Business Advantage subscription who share rates and availability through TripAdvisor.

“Given the influential role TripAdvisor plays in the inspiration, shopping, and decision phases of a traveler’s planning and booking experience, we decided to build a product to help accommodation business owners reach potential guests at this critical stage of the path to purchase journey,” Martin Verdon-Roe, vice president of B2B product and marketing for TripAdvisor, says. He adds that the company developed the new option to, “increase a property’s exposure on TripAdvisor and reach highly-qualified travelers with high booking intent.”