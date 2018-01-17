Industry Groups Form ‘Visit U.S.’ Coalition to Increase International Travel

The United States Travel Association has partnered with several tourism industry groups to launch a broad-based coalition, Visit U.S. , to work alongside the president to grow travel to the United States. International travel to the states has been on the decline, with market share decreasing from 13.6 percent in 2015 to 11.9 percent in 2017, says the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)—one of the coalition’s member groups.

As part of the coalition, AHLA plans to work with all levels of government to, “encourage a welcome message that doesn’t comprise safety and security.” The coalition will share research, meet with the Administration, and launch an earned and paid digital campaign. “As part of our effort, we will also call for the Administration to support Brand USA and to partner with us to support and grow travel to the U.S., reminding the world that we are open for business and we can do that while keeping our security strong and our borders safe,” says AHLA CEO Katherine Lugar.

Visit U.S.’s founding partners include the American Gaming Association; the American Society of Association Executives; the Asian American Hotel Owners Association; the International Association of Exhibitions and Events; the National Restaurants Association; the National Retail Federation; the Society of Independent Show Organizers; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.