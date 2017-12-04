The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Opens in Atlanta Buckhead

ATLANTA–The Luxury Collection Hotels and Resorts announced the debut of The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Owned by Host Hotels and Resorts and officially rebranded from the iconic The Ritz Carlton Buckhead, The Whitley joins a global portfolio of more than 100 Luxury Collection hotels and resorts. The 507-room luxury property offers tailored stays with timeless yet trendsetting design and Southern hospitality.

“By delivering authentic experiences, The Luxury Collection offers today’s global explorer a launch pad from which to discover iconic and emerging destinations around the world,” said Mitzi Gaskins, global brand leader, The Luxury Collection. “With its cosmopolitan spirit and sense of warm hospitality, The Whitley will provide guests with a new lens through which to experience Buckhead, an exciting part of Atlanta with its own unique history and culture.”

The hotel also introduced a newly renovated hotel restaurant, bar, and ballroom with 14-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, a wall of windows, and private alfresco terrace. Future enhancements include guestroom renovations, a refresh of public spaces, and a new arrival experience. Embracing The Luxury Collection’s reputation for being an authority on the locale, guests will also be able to unlock the destination with the assistance of the concierge ambassador. The Whitley, named for Buckhead’s namesake John Whitley, will serve as the premier location for business, leisure, meetings, and events in Buckhead.

“We’re excited to usher in a new era for one of Buckhead’s most storied addresses,” said David Friederich, managing director, The Whitley. “As we establish The Whitley’s brand presence in this iconic neighborhood, we’re merging the refined luxury and service for which The Luxury Collection is known.”

The hotel has 56 luxe suites that range in size from 720 to 1,800 square feet. The Whitley Club Level offers an exclusive experience with curated touches like chef-created breakfasts and a complimentary nightcap before bed, and all rooms provide access to the immersive spa and fitness center.

With more than 30,000 square feet of versatile function space, The Whitley also maintains Buckhead’s historic purpose as a meeting place. The hotel’s 31 event spaces serve as settings for gatherings ranging from intimate corporate retreats to large charity galas to weddings.